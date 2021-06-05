E-Weekly Wrap: Pope Skinny in trouble, Shatta Wale begs forgiveness

Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene have once made it to the trends on this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum.

The Dancehall musician who recently returned to social media after a month’s break has already made headlines.



This time he is being dragged by the public for allegedly assaulting a constructer who was working on a stretch of road at Adjirigano in Accra.



Videos making rounds on social media suggested that the artiste had assaulted the road constructor named Kennedy Acquah but on account of the said victim, some men who accompanied Shatta Wale to the site were the ones responsible for the act.



Shatta in turn has rendered an apology to Mr Acquah for his actions.

Also, rapper and radio presenter, Pope Skinny has been called out by his supposed baby mama over his failure to provide financial support to their daughter.



Find out the latest news in Ghana’s entertainment industry from the camp of Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Mercy Asiedu among others on this episode of E-Weekly Wrap with Amma Broni.



Watch the video below:



