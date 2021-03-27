E-Weekly Wrap: Top celebrities cry over marital issues, Ras Kuuku mad at Achimota School

E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum comes your way with the trending issues that went down in the Entertainment industry.

Join our presenter, Amma Broni, as she walks you through major stories which made headlines this week.



In this edition, we take a look at the Achimota School Rasta saga which witnessed management denying admission to two of its students who failed to cut their dreadlocks.



The development has generated public interest, with major Ghanaian musicians with dreadlocks including Reggie Rockstone, Samini and Ras Kuuku adding their voice to the debate.



According to the reigning VGMA Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku, God’s wrath will come upon the management of the Achimota School if they fail to admit the affected students.

We also delved into the latest twist on Ghanaian fashionista, Nana Akua Addo and talent manager, Aisha Modi's 'beef' concerning a supposed US$15,000 debt.



Do not miss Ace Broadcaster, KKD and Rocky Dawuni's take on the Grammys as well as the latest statement from actor, Funny Face.



Watch the video below:



