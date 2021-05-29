E-Weekly Wrap: Wendy Shay ‘repents’, King Promise grabs Efya’s buttocks

RuffTown Records signee, Wendy Shay has announced that she will appear “a bit covered up” as part of efforts to rebrand. According to the songstress, her plans to rebrand is targeted at appealing to corporate institutions and elderly people.

Wendy noted that she hasn’t lost her “sexiness” but rather wants a change for her growing music career which has evolved over the years.



What's more? King Promise makes headlines after grabbing Efya's buttocks in a short video clip which has gone viral.



Two musicians who have been tagged as 'gay' - Kwabena Kwabena and Mr. Drew - have responded to the claims. True or cosmetics?



Is it true that Prophet Daniel Obinim is yet to fulfill his promise to veteran actor Paa George two years after assuring the filmmaker?

In this episode of GhanaWeb TV's E-Weekly Wrap, Amma Broni serves you with titbits in the world of showbiz with a focus on Ghana.



Watch the video below:



