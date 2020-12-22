EC has announced Nana Addo as president and it's final - Stay Jay

Ghanaian musician, William Kojo Johnson, widely known as Stay Jay, has added his voice to the NDC’s decision not to accept results of the 2020 election.

The biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), through its leaders, stated in a series of press conferences they have rejected the results declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



Following this, some of their supporters have been protesting in some parts of Ghana.



While they are yet to announce their decision to challenge the results at the court, Stay Jay told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that it will be the best if the party takes the issue to court.



He emphasized that the EC’s declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President-elect is final until the NDC files their case at the court.

Stay Jay implored NDC’s leaders and supporters to take the right decision which will help preserve the peace in Ghana.



Watch the full interview below



