ECG accuses Fantasy Dome owners of illegal connections

The Fantasy Dome was demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company on March 16

The Electricity Company of Ghana has accused Fantasy Entertainment, owners of the Fantasy Dome, of illegal connection of power to the building.

According to reports by Asaaseradio, this unauthorised connection came to light when some electric cables sparked fire during the demolition of the facility last weekend, as electricians were disconnecting power to the structure.



Responding to the incident, the fire service was called to the scene, and ECG officials traced the fire back to an illegal connection.



ECG therefore accused Fantasy Entertainment of bypassing the authorised ECG metre and connecting power illegally to a public network.



“Customers connected power illegally to the Fantasy Dome (Event Centre) even though they have their own metering system. They bypassed the metre and connected the power illegally on the public network that goes over to the Trade Fair into a changeover switch,” the report read.



The ECG taskforce has since issued a directive to the management of Fantasy Dome, giving them a 48-hour window to report to the Revenue Protection National Taskforce for the regularisation of their power service.

What happened?



The Fantasy Dome, owned by Fantasy Entertainment, was demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited on March 16, 2024, following the expiration of its tenancy agreement in December 2023.



The action was taken to facilitate the completion of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center Development Project.



Despite claims of an injunction by the CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, the Trade Fair Company asserts it has not received any legal notices.



