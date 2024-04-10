EIB Network releases statement on Serwaa Amihere's leaked video saga

Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz

Management of EIB Network, the parent company of GHOne TV, has said it has launched an independent investigation to examine the leaked intimate video of its employee, Serwaa Amihere.

The management of EIB Network, in a statement issued on April 10, 2024, acknowledged being cognizant of the legal proceedings commenced against individuals allegedly involved in disseminating the video.



This awareness has prompted the network's decision to refrain from promptly addressing the controversy, it said.



“We are also aware that criminal proceedings have been instituted by the state against certain persons who are alleged to have published the said video. This has delayed our public comment on this issue.



“Management has also decided to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the release of the said video,” the statement read.



The statement further said that the results and subsequent actions of the investigation would be disclosed upon completion.



The network further assured the public of its dedication to integrity and accountability amidst this situation.

What happened?



Serwaa Amihere has been trending on social media after a video showing her in a bedroom identified as Henry Fitz, circulated widely on social media platforms.



The situation reportedly began with a blackmail attempt for GH₵5,000 and then GH₵20,000 from Serwaa Amihere to prevent the circulation of the leaks.



Despite the payment, the video was eventually released.



Authorities arrested an individual identified as Edem Saviour Ketti and are seeking Henry Fitz. Investigations are ongoing.



Ghana's Cybersecurity Act 2020 criminalizes the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, with penalties including imprisonment.

The Act aims to protect individuals from emotional distress caused by such actions and to penalize threats to distribute intimate images, reflecting the country's commitment to safeguarding personal privacy and dignity.



