EIB, YFM will welcome me with open arms if I decide to return – Giovani

Radio and TV personality, Giovani Caleb, has established that his former places of work, Global Media Alliance and Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network - owners of Starr FM, GH One, Kasapa FM - among others, will be glad to accept him back because he did not part ways with them on a bad note.

The former Starr FM Drive Time host and YFM Program’s Manager disclosed that he still maintains a very healthy relationship with his former bosses despite his exit from their media company.



“I can walk back today to Global Media Alliance or to EIB and say they should employ me if need be and I’m not sure they will never say no,” he told GhanaWeb’s Elsie Bubuama on Talkertainment.



Giovani for that matter advised the youth to always endeavour to maintain a good interpersonal relationship with their former employers so they won’t have a hard time returning to their firm if need be.

“One thing I’m very good at doing is, I make sure I don’t leave on a bad note and I believe that many young people lack that. If you are employed by someone, you become desperate and you have so much passion in you and at some point in time you think it’s time for you to try more arrears because you have so much to give, you need to let your bosses know. This is important because anytime you will want to go back you won’t feel shy or afraid going back there,” he stated.



Watch the video below from 12minuites 33 seconds;



