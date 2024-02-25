EL, Keche and La Meme Gang to headline YFM Independence Day Party

Official artwork for the project

Source: YFM

YFM, Ghana's leading urban radio station, is set to throw a massive party to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day on March 6th at the Legon City Mall.

The party, which will run from 3 pm to 6 pm, will feature performances by some of Ghana's biggest stars, including EL, Keche, RJZ, Spacely, and Dancegod Lloyd among others.



The jubilant occasion showcases the premier talents among Ghana's disc jockeys, featuring distinguished artists such as DJ Millzy, DJ Kess, DJ Loft, DJ NYC, DJ Cuebeatz, and DJ Ganj.



In addition to the music, the party will also feature the legendary Area Codes Jam. The party will also be the official launch of the new studios of #YFMNXTLVL.



"We are excited to be able to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day with such a massive party," said Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM.

"This is a great opportunity for Ghanaians to come together and show their love for their country."



Area Codes Jam is sponsored by Blue Jeans Energy Drink.



YFM is Ghana's leading urban radio station. The station is known for its innovative programming and its commitment to promoting Ghanaian music and culture. YFM is part of Global Media Alliance Group, one of Ghana's largest marketing, events and media companies.