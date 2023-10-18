EMY Africa Awards 2023: Bill Asamoah wins 'Male Actor of The Year'

Ghanaian actor, Bill Asamoah displays the award he won at the event

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Ghanaian actor, William Bill Asamoah, has been crowned the Actor of the Year at the just-ended 8th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards, 2023.

The award-winning actor started his acting career in 2002 and acted alongside the likes of Nadia Buari, Kalsoume Sinare, and Jackie Appiah in glamour movies.



Bill Asamoah, as he is mostly referred to in the showbiz circle has contributed immensely to the movie industry, hence, one would conclude that he deserves the win.



His style of acting is unmatched because of his seriousness and hard work in any role assigned to him.

Aside from acting, Bill Asamoah doubles as the Ashanti Regional Actors Guild President.



The 8th EMY Africa Awards winners were announced on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), and saw the attendance of several Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Ama Mcbrown, Fella Makafui, and Salma Mumin.