EMY Africa boss calls for a regulatory body to check the credibility of award schemes

Executive Director of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh

Kojo Soboh, the Executive Director of EMY Africa which organizes the EMY Awards, has called for the establishment of a regulatory body to ensure the credibility of award schemes in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he expressed concern over the increasing number of award schemes in the country.



According to Mr Soboh, some award schemes are credible, while others are simply a means to make money.



Therefore, he advocates that an institution's vet award schemes prevent undeserving individuals or organizations from receiving the certificate or permission to hold ceremonies.



“I think that we have some really good award schemes, and then we have people who think that it is a money-making venture, so they just come and just do anything and just get away with it.



“So for me, I think that there should be an institution that will vet award schemes, and then they will not just give anybody the certificate or the permission to just do awards. Because what are you awarding? And what position are you in to be able to say this person is the best in this or the best in that? There should be some regulation because the influx of awards is just getting too much,” he told Kwame Dadzie, host of the show.

Mr Soboh also mentioned that some award schemes like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the 3Music Awards, the Glitz Awards, and the EMY Awards are reputable, well-represented, and respected in the industry.



ADA/BB