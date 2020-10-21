#ENDSARS: Akufo-Addo is not Africa's emperor, leave him alone — Kelly Lartey Mensah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Emmanuel Agyare, Contributor

An online writer and digital media activist, Kelly Lartey Mensah has shut critics on calls for Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in neighboring country, Nigeria.

The critics are making calls for the president to act while expressing shock at his seeming silence on reported cases of violence against some #EndSars protestors.



The peaceful #EndSars protests in Nigeria rather turned bloody after reported cases of shootings rocked social media from the Leki Tollbooth on Tuesday evening.



Several videos of injured protestors were shared, sparking a global outcry, and call on Nigerian authorities to a ceasefire.



However, some Ghanaian celebrities including Sandra Ankobea, Sadiq Abdullai who is also a core member of the NDC 2020 election campaign team stormed social media to drive a narrative clearly to divert blame on Ghana's president, Akufo-Addo's lack of action.



They called on President Akufo-Addo to act on the Nigeria issue within his power as Chairman of ECOWAS.

In a Facebook post cited by us, Kelly Lartey Mensah pointed out that, the mandate of ECOWAS doesn't override the sovereignty of Nigeria and it won't solve any problem for Akufo-Addo to tweet about the issue, however, as diplomacy requires, he might have spoken to President Buhari to help solve the problem and let those accountable for the violence answer for their actions.



"I've seen some Ghanaians calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do something about the #ENDSARS situation in Nigeria because he's the boss of ECOWAS. The violence against peaceful protestors is bad, someone must answer for those reported shootings!



"NOW.. Ghanafuo!! Ghanafuo and too know. Who gave ECOWAS power over the sovereignty of Nigeria? What our president can do is call Nigeria authorities and have confidential meetings with other neighboring countries and beg them, PLEAD with them to stop. He can't spank their military. Everything must be within diplomacy."



"Instead of calling on the President of Nigeria and their plenty of governors to act, you are calling on Akufo-Akufo. Nigerian authorities must know they are wrong and must stop that useless violence against their own, stop roping in the president. ECOWAS has no such power!!"





