Early signs of diabetes you should never ignore

Diabetes is a condition in which the body struggles to regulate the amount of sugar in the blood. That leads to high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). This condition weakens blood vessels and can damage internal organs such as the heart, eyes, brain, arteries, and kidneys.

The pancreas produces a hormone called insulin that takes sugar (glucose) into cells and removes it from the blood. Unfortunately, a lot of individuals suffer with some degree of insulin resistance which causes diseases and obesity.



The first signs of diabetes are usually not detected by blood tests. This is because the body compensates by producing more insulin. Here are some early signs of diabetes you should not ignore.



1) Dark patches on the skin



The most common sign of diabetes is the dark patches of velvety or leathery skin which can be seen in body folds such as the armpits, neck and groin.



2) Craving for sweets



If your blood sugar isn't properly controlled, you're more likely to experience sugar cravings after meals. This condition occurs because cells do not normally absorb sugar from the blood and can cause a sugar craving for energy.

3) Blurred vision



In the early stages of insulin resistance, blurred vision may occur. You will not be able to concentrate on what you are looking at. Insulin resistance causes the liquid lens to swell. High blood sugar can also damage the blood vessels associated with the eye, causing distorted vision and blurred vision.



4) Frequent urination at night



When there is too much glucose in the blood, it binds with water, causing the body to retain more water. The kidney have to work overtime to filter the blood sugar which causes frequent urination.



5) Puffy face



If you eat too many carbs and sugars, or if your body can't control your blood sugar levels, you're more likely to have puffy faces. Too much sugar in the blood causes fluid retention, which makes the face swell.