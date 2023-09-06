East Legon executive club member hangs out with luxury brand owner, Guiseppe Zanotti

Nana Sarfo captured in a shot with Italian luxury brand owner, Guiseppe Zanotti

A Ghanaian multi-millionaire, Nana Sarfo, has been spotted with Italian luxury brand owner, Guiseppe Zanotti, at the Press Day in Montenapoleone Milano, Italy.

Nana Sarfo and Mr. Zanotti, who were both present at the event where Luxury brands invited buyers to select their collections for manufacturing, were seen laughing and sharing hugs.



Mr. Sarfo, who doubles as the CEO of a Ghanaian luxury store Savilerow, and a member of the East Legon Executive Club, interacted with the global fashion icon and invited him to his upcoming event in November.



“You don’t have a problem; you just have to come. The shop will open in August. But if November is fine by you, you can come,” Mr. Sarfo told the luxury brand owner with his arm spread across his shoulders.



Prior to this development, Mr. Sarfo, who has been touted as Osebo the Zaraman’s competition has been captured severally posting videos of his high-end luxury products online.



However, the Guiseppe Zanotti brand, just like the likes of GUCCI, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Givenchy, and others, is a leading international luxury footwear and accessories brand.

It was founded in 1994 by Mr. Zanotti, who is the current Chairman and Creative Director, of the brand.



Since its launch, the popular brand has charmed the fashion world with a design approach that is visionary and always innovative.



