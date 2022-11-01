Eastern Music Awards suspends nominees' jam due to World Cup 2022

Logo of Eastern Music Awards

Hi5 Empire, the organizers of Eastern Music Awards have officially suspended the upcoming nominees' jam due to two main reasons.

The announcement was made early today on their official Facebook page @easternmusicawards with an official press release backing the post and it indicates that "We wish to inform stakeholders in the eastern region and the general public that there will be no nominees jam for 2022 Eastern Music Awards, this is as a result of limited time for preparation due to the world cup and lack of event sponsorship to fund such an emergency event."



The sixth edition of the Eastern Music Awards will be looking forward to awarding over 30 talents across the eastern region and beyond.



The highlight of the groupings includes:



Campus act of the year which would reward campus-based performers.



Eastside Song of the Year focuses on artistes solely based in the Eastern Region doing music.

Artiste of the Year, which will be the Prime award for the Night.



Best music video director of the Year to honour the best visual artiste on the



night.



There are more intriguing categories that would be keenly contested but the winners will surely be determined by the board, academy and the public at large based on voting.



