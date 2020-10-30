Eating good food like kontomire is the secret to being strong at my age - Prez Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana has revealed what keeps him strong and going at his age.

Speaking on a wide range of issues which covered areas of governance, economy and the impeccable records his government holds with respect to his reign as President, he argued that it will be prudent for Ghanaians to vote for him to continue with the good works his government has begun.



During the latter part of the interview, the host, Paul Adom Otchere sought to find out what keeps the president so healthy and strong at his age.



In response to the question posed, President Akufo-Addo asserted that it is by the grace of God that he is healthy and strong at his age.

He added that eating good food such as “Kontomire and koobi” is also the secret for his strength, the president also revealed that for the past 26 years he stopped drinking and has only resorted to water as his drink.



Watch the video below:



