Eazzy downplays the Lynx curse, says she made her highest-earning song after quitting

Songstress Eazzy

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, Eazzy has said she had her biggest earning song after leaving the Record Label.

There’s a perception that artistes who are signed onto the Lynx Entertainment Record Label do not do well for themselves when they leave the Record Label.



Artistes such as Asem, Ziggy, OJ Blaq are nowhere to be found on the music scene since they left the record label.



But reacting to a question posed to her by a fan by name Gardiner Agongo, Eazzy indicated that she had her biggest earning song when she left Lynx Entertainment.

She said “my biggest earning hit was after the label”.



See the tweet below,





