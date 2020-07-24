Movies

Ebo Whyte's 'The Comeback' play premieres on Sunday

The Comeback will premiere online

On Sunday the 26th of July 2020, Roverman Productions will stream another Ebo Whyte classic, The Comeback.

Online patrons will be treated to another great play on Uncle Ebo Whyte’s channel on YouTube.



The play



What should a man expect after working hard abroad and sending money for his family to set up businesses for him? A comfortable life back home at least; But for Jojo, the day he returned home was the day he decided to kill his brother and commit suicide, meanwhile, robbing a lion and poking fun in its face, Emmanuel lives in grand style; but something must kill a man.

The Comeback is a story of a heartbreak, tenacity and determination. It tells us that nothing is ever as it seems, and the sun always shines at the end of the storm.



The Comeback shows on Uncle Ebo Whyte’s YouTube channel on 26th July 2020 at 6pm sharp!

Source: Roverman Productions

