Ebony Reigns recruits Wendy Shay on a long awaited single titled 'John 8:7'

Tue, 16 Feb 2021 Source: Rufftown Records, Contributor
Rufftown Records is set to release one of the greatest songs ever recorded by the leader of the 90's Bad Gyal Movement, the late Ebony Reigns which features the reigning Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay.
As today February 16, 2021, marks the birthday of the late artiste, the label has decided to release this inspirational song which walks us through her journey while she was alive.
Set your alarm for an amazing weekend with this classic tune which is scheduled to be released on Friday.
