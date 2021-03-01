Ebony Reigns was never a lesbian – Father

Late Ebony’s father, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng

Late Ebony’s father, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng widely known as Starboy Kwarteng has sent a strong caution to Pope Skinny for making frivolous defamatory statements about the late Ebony Reigns.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, Starboy Kwarteng disclosed he was hurt hearing such ill words from Pope Skinny.



According to him, Pope Skinny must apologize to Ghanaians or be ready to face his wrath.



“Ebony is dead and gone and must be allowed to rest in peace” he fumed.



He indicated he was deeply hurt after hearing such disgusting words from someone who claimed to be Ebony’s brother.



He further reiterated that those reports by Pope Skinny are false and untrue hence it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Starboy Kwarteng however made it clear that the late Ebony Reigns was never a lesbian.



Background



Dancehall Queen Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known as Ebony Reigns passed on in a gory accident at Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.



Popular dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns who was admired by many passed on Thursday dawn February 8th after returning from a trip.



Starboy Kwarteng known in real life as Nana Opoku Kwarteng became very loud and popular after the sad demise of her daughter.