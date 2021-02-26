Ebony made a difference in the Ghana music scene - Summer Rains

Late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns

Up and coming Ghanaian musician, Summer Rains says the late dancehall songstress, Ebony Reigns left her mark on the Ghana music scene regardless of her short time here on earth.

According to him, the young songstress challenged the status quo and set the path for many female musicians now coming up.



He believes the emergence of numerous artistes of the calibre of the late Ebony is a sure way to grow the Ghana music industry further.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive hosted by Doctar Cann, the musician said, “Ebony made a difference in the Ghana music scene. She actually did a lot after a short while. If we have a lot of people like her, the music industry will grow more”.

Summer Rains however acknowledged that the music industry has grown to an extent where local artistes make it to international charts and award schemes. “Now it is getting better and we are growing”, he shared.



He believes when the industry gets more persons ready to go above and beyond like the late Ebony, the industry will chalk successes that will be incomparable.