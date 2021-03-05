Ebony never deserved criticism for her choice of clothing – Starboy Kwarteng

Late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns

Father of late dancehall songstress, Ebony Reigns, Starboy Kwarteng says Ghanaians always made a mistake of criticising his daughter for the way she dressed.

Starboy Kwarteng noted that the late Ebony’s choice of clothing was just a part of showbiz, “and people always made the mistake of criticising her”.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Doctor Cann on the Ayekoo After Drive show, Starboy Kwarteng said, “Ebony was just doing her work as an artiste. The way she dressed and carried herself was for her craft and nothing else”.



He disclosed that his daughter took inspiration from the larger dancehall community, hence her choice of clothing. “Dancehall artistes around the world were dressing in the same manner,” he shared.

Describing his late daughter as a pacesetter, Starboy Kwarteng said, “This is Ghana for you. They always don’t know what’s up. Someone always leads the path for others to follow.”



Ebony Reigns suffered public criticism over her way of dressing and appearance on stage ever since she burst into the music scene.



Some believed how she exposed herself was not fit to represent the cause of women, whiles others like Mzbel defended her saying, she was in a business that required her to attract attention however that came.