Ebony's father, sister, and Gabby Otchere Darko spotted at Abrokyire Hemaa's 57th birthday bash

A talented fashion designer and graduate of Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design Institute threw a lavish party in Accra to mark her 57th birthday.

The party seems to be the latest talk of the town as many prominent members of society, government officials, and celebrities were spotted at the event.



Abrokyire Hemaa, the birthday celebrant was spotted in a yellow floral dress on a runway with models while her guests sat down to enjoy a show of fashion and class.



Among the guests were the late Ebony Reigns' father and sister.



Nana Poku Kwarteng was spotted in a grey attire smiling from ear to ear while clutching to his gold-plated walking stick. His daughter, Foriwaa Poku Kwarteng was by his side in a colorfully patterned dress and straight lush hair.



Also in attendance was leading member of the NPP Gabby Otchere-Darko, former ambassador to China and owner of ETV Ghana, Edward Akwasi Boateng.



There was food, music, and celebration in the air.

