Ebuka reacts as BBNaija unveils host for All Stars season 8

Ebuka Obi Uchendu

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have unveiled the host for the 8th edition of its yearly show.

Famous Nigerian media personality and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, simply known as Ebuka, has been unveiled as the host of the new season.



It’s no surprise to many as Ebuka has been the host of the reality show for six consecutive seasons, the All Stars season 8, will be his 7th edition with the highly anticipated show.



Congratulations have been pouring in from Nigerians such as Erica Nlewedim, Rita Dominic, Bisola Aiyeola, Nancy Isima, Waje, and others on his unveiling as Ebuka’s unveiling as the host.



Ebuka who is also celebrating his birthday today, shared the updates on his Instagram page. He is delighted to celebrate his birthday with the huge announcement from Multichoice.



He wrote, “Working on my birthday cos it’s a big one…



BBNaija All Stars premieres on July 23 at 7 pm. Yes, your faves from previous seasons are coming back together in one house. Can you handle it?”

Moments ago, Kemi Filani reported that the 8th edition of Big Brother Naija would kick off on the 23rd of July as an All-stars season.



This was announced during a media briefing today, the 14th of July, 2023.



The show’s organizers disclosed that the All stars season will feature past housemates from different seasons, and it will run for 70 days with the winner walking away with one hundred and twenty million naira grand prize, excluding other side attractions.



It is yet to be known which housemates will make it to the All stars season of the Big Brother Naija show.



