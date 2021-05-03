Eckow Hunter shares glossy new EP 'Love From the Other Side'

Musician Eckow Hunter

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The Mastermind Music signee may have been on the sidelines for 2020, but after sharing content with a cover this wavy, fans just can’t wait to savor the five new tracks and collaborations on offer.

'Love From the Other Side' as Eckow Hunter calls it is an incredibly smooth 15-minute record adorned with the crooner’s tuneful blend of Afrobeat and Dancehall. It showcases his vulnerable side, drawing listeners into an emotional whirlpool made absolute in features from Nigeria’s WES7AR 22, Afrobeat star, Kelvyn Boy and the sensational, King Prinz.



‘Show Mih’ comes on as the EP’s first, graced by a melody that is outright soothing. Eckow Hunter’s vocal modulation and composure on the song give it a definitive air of charm bound to keep listeners hooked.



‘Forever’ rolls in next featuring 4PLAY signee, WES7AR 22 atop its very fine production. It flaunts some mesmerizing vocals from the two as emotions steadily take control. Then there’s ‘Emotions’, a moving solo effort that touches on unrequited love and its destructiveness. ‘Walky-Talky’ featuring Kelvyn Boy and ‘Drips & Chips’ featuring King Prinz close in thereafter, putting an end to the emotive thrill.

Eckow Hunter’s talent has never been in jeopardy and with the timelessness of his 2019 single ‘Real Love’ to affirm so, 'Love From the Other Side' simply gives him more headroom to grow rather than wither. The Rdee Beatz production is simply elite and is not to be missed.



'Love From the Other Side' is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.