Eddie King ignites the dance floor with electrifying new single 'Evil People' featuring Terry Apala

Official artwork for the song

Source: Emmanuel Tornyi, Contributor

Eddie King, the dynamic and versatile Liberian artiste known for his distinctive blend of Afrobeat and Hip-hop, has dropped a captivating new single titled "Evil People," featuring the renowned Nigerian musician Terry Apala.

This latest release promises to be a chart-topper, showcasing King's musical prowess and Apala's signature style.



The track "Evil People" opens with an infectious rhythm that immediately draws listeners in, setting the stage for King's introspective lyrics.



As the song progresses, King's smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the beats, delivering powerful messages about the prevalence of negativity and deceit in society.



With thought-provoking lyrics, he encourages listeners to stay vigilant and navigate life's challenges with resilience and integrity.

Terry Apala's contribution to the track adds another layer of depth and richness.



"Evil People" is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.



This latest release further solidifies King's position as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the Afrobeat and hip-hop scene, while also showcasing Terry Apala's continued relevance and influence in the music industry.



