Eddie Nartey happily ties the knot, two years after losing wife

Eddie Nartey was joined by industry colleagues at the event

Ghanaian actor, director and producer, Eddie Nartey has found love once again. He tied the knot in a traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday, August 12, 2023 two years after he lost his wife.

Photos and videos captured by Sammykay Media from the ceremony captured elated colleague actors who were in attendance.



Amongst the stars captured at the marriage ceremony are Bismark the joke, James Gardiner, Foster Romanus and many others.



Eddie Nartey lost his wife, Vida Ohenewaa Nartey some years ago. The sad incident occurred on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Fast forward, he is off the market and happy once again.



Watch video below:



