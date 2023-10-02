Eddie Nartey's 'Saving Chris' - An award winning film and a call to action against drug abuse

Ghanaian actor and producer, Eddie Nartey

Eddie Nartey, a talented Ghanaian actor and producer, has shared his exhilaration after his film, "Saving Chris," secured The People's Choice Award at the Black Star International Film Festival.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Nartey revealed his initial disbelief upon hearing the news and expressed his joy at the recognition of the work produced by the young talents at EN ACADEMY.



"I didn't believe it when I was told I had won," he confessed, explaining that he received the incredible news right at the festival's entrance due to being caught in Accra's notorious traffic. "I was happy, especially for the fact that the works of young talents from EN ACADEMY are being recognized by the world."



"Saving Chris" struck a chord with the festival audience, resonating deeply with viewers due to its poignant exploration of the misuse of drugs among the youth and its devastating consequences.



Nonetheless, the renowned producer emphasized that the film's subject matter addresses a pressing issue, saying, "We can all testify to the high rate of drug abuse among the youth in Accra and Ghana at large. Having a movie with such a relevant and relatable subject matter in society is what I think contributed to its success. I also believe that the actors carried their various roles impressively well, considering that most of them are up and coming."





The film's journey began when Nartey was introduced to the script by writer Thomas Mawuli Tamakloe.



As a director with a vision to tell stories that impact society, he felt compelled to take on the project. The cast and crew are all members of EN ACADEMY, an institution dedicated to training and nurturing young talents for the screen.



Mr Nartey expressed the excitement of working with a team that had been together for some time and their collective commitment to telling this important story.



Despite facing challenges related to budget constraints, such as accessing locations, providing food for the cast and crew, and arranging transportation, Nartey and his team persevered.



Their unwavering dedication to the film's impactful message served as the driving force behind overcoming these obstacles. "The story could change someone's life tomorrow," Nartey emphasized.

Winning the People's Choice Award has not marked the end of their journey. Mr Nartey revealed their plans to initiate a nationwide campaign on drug abuse awareness. "We are grateful for the award. However, we are not stopping here," he stated.



"This has encouraged us to start a campaign on drug abuse across the country. We will take the movie to different parts of the country, screen it to the youth, and educate them about the consequences of drug abuse." He added.



Eddie Nartey's "Saving Chris" is not only a cinematic triumph but also a catalyst for positive change, resonating with audiences and inspiring action to address the critical issue of drug abuse among Ghana's youth.