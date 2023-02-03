Edem Agbana defends Abeiku Santana

Popular media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana

Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Edem Agbana, has described as unfortunate how Abeiku Santana was trolled on social media during Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s birthday.

After chancing on pictures and videos from Despite’s 61st birthday celebration that went viral, scores of Ghanaians lambasted Abeiku Santana for being ‘unnecessarily nice’ and trying too hard to please the business mogul in a way that was found unpleasant.



Abeiku Santana topped Twitter trends, amidst trolls and ridicule from a section of Ghanaians, who purported that he was snubbed severally and his efforts to please the ‘big men’ went unnoticed.



But Edem Agbana thinks otherwise.



He has joined the list of a few individuals that have defended the broadcaster on social media.



Tackling the perception that Abeiku Santana sold himself short, the NDC Youth Organizer has argued that the broadcaster is naturally a very pleasant person, and regardless of one’s social status, he welcomes everyone with a broad smiles, a hug or a handshake.

According to Edem, he sees nothing wrong with Abeiku Santana serving his masters adding that, “you attract grace when you respect the grace of other people.”



“I have known Abeiku Santana since my undergraduate days. He is naturally a very pleasant person, and regardless of your social status, he welcomes you with broad smiles and a hug/handshake. You can write all the trash about him but hey, the gentleman earned a relationship with all these big guys through his decades of service. There is nothing wrong if he chooses to even clean their shoes for them. You attract Grace when you respect the Grace of other people. I don’t mind cleaning the shoes of people who have gone ahead of me,” he wrote on Facebook.



Citing himself as an example, the young politician said he served his way up the political ladder.



“I have served my way into leadership. In Level 100, I was excited to run errands for the SRC president, Mr. Benny Sumah. I considered it a privilege to even be in the company of the likes of Hamza S Suhuyini and Antonio Edem Asinyo. By Level 300, I became SRC president because they rewarded my ‘long service’ to the student body. Our generation must learn the true essence of service and humility.!!!”



