Edem, Medikal, Kwaw Kese, others react to Shatta Wale and Beyoncé's video

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Some Ghanaian celebrities are in a celebratory mood over Beyonce’s music video for “Already” which features Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.
The American singer released the song ahead of her “Black is King” album visual today, and the video has generated half a million views in less than 5 hours.
Reacting to this, Medikal said: “Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio”.
Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio ! @shattawalegh ?? pic.twitter.com/v56yw6kpDl— MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) July 31, 2020
Sarkodie called the collaboration a ‘big moment for Ghana’.
???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? BIG MOMENT https://t.co/kKdrIiI4uC— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 31, 2020
Edem called Shatta Wale by his last name and congratulated him.
Junior @shattawalegh ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ..Congratulations my g— #MOODSWINGS (@iamedem) July 31, 2020
M.anifest couldn’t hide his joy.
Big up to @shattawalegh and @BlitzAmbassador for your work on this ????????????????— M.anifest (@manifestive) July 30, 2020
Looks stunning. https://t.co/C46PpWHJl1
Red carpet queen Nana Akua Addo said: “This is a win for Ghana And Ghana music I celebrate you @shattawalenima KING OF KINGS SM to the World”.
Kwaw Kese confessed, saying: “I must confess… that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man.”
I must confess ???? that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man— #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 30, 2020
Stonebwoy couldn’t be more proud of his ‘blood’. “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood,” he tweeted.
Congratulations @shattawalegh— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) July 31, 2020
Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood ????. #Ghana2DWorld ???????????? pic.twitter.com/FosUcJ21Af
Pappy Kojo tweeted: “This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale”.
This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale— PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 31, 2020
Fuse ODG stated: “THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii”
THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/opcHVvsNSy— Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) July 31, 2020
Trigmatic said it’s time Africa wake up and realise our true potential.
“Shatta is big in our space and queen B definitely needs a piece of that African Cake ! It’s time for Africa to wake up and realise our true potential. Makaa maka.”
ALREADY video feat @shattawalegh and @MAJORLAZER is out guys ! Watch watch watch . This one is for Ghana ????????. But truth be say queen B needs this video too! Make we no do like these international acts don’t need our relevance . They do !— #YewoBi (@trigmaticrocks) July 31, 2020
Sister Derby said: “@shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now! But this be the beginning of even greater things… paaa paaa paaa paaa.”
. @shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now!— Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) July 31, 2020
But this be the beginning of even greater things ???????????? paaa paaa paaa paaa ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BjiHVsRwU5
Bisa Kdei had a few words.
King made it ???????????????????????????????????????? @shattawalegh pic.twitter.com/qnZhGWnBu6— Bisa kdei (@bisa_kdei) July 31, 2020
The ghana flag, choreography, visuals chaii I had goosebumps watching this because you can see the research that went into it.— #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) July 31, 2020
And @shattawalegh ??????
Shout out to @JoshuaKissi @BlitzAmbassador and all the creatives from Ghana who were a part of this. #BlackIsKing
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Beyonce exclusively speaks on featuring Shatta Wale and others on 'Black Is King' film
- 'Thank you, My Queen for believing in my talent' - Shatta Wale to Beyoncé
- Shatta Wale pays tribute to late Willie Roi after Beyonce collaboration
- Shatta Wale, Beyoncé hijack top spots on Twitter trends after release of Already music video
- Shatta Wale’s image used as main promo trailer for Black is King film by Beyoncé
- Read all related articles