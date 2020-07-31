Entertainment

Edem, Medikal, Kwaw Kese, others react to Shatta Wale and Beyoncé's video

Medikal and M.anifest

Some Ghanaian celebrities are in a celebratory mood over Beyonce’s music video for “Already” which features Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The American singer released the song ahead of her “Black is King” album visual today, and the video has generated half a million views in less than 5 hours.



Reacting to this, Medikal said: “Make somebody frame this picture give me, I wan put for my studio”.





Sarkodie called the collaboration a ‘big moment for Ghana’.Edem called Shatta Wale by his last name and congratulated him.

M.anifest couldn’t hide his joy.Red carpet queen Nana Akua Addo said: “This is a win for Ghana And Ghana music I celebrate you @shattawalenima KING OF KINGS SM to the World”.

Kwaw Kese confessed, saying: “I must confess… that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man.”





I must confess ???? that I’m really proud of Shatta no matter what. Nigga came in the game and changed so much stuff . Bless you man — #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) July 30, 2020

Stonebwoy couldn’t be more proud of his ‘blood’. “Congratulations @shattawalegh. Big Video! Proud Of You #Already My Blood,” he tweeted.Pappy Kojo tweeted: “This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale”.

This December no npp/ Ndc I only want to vote for shatta wale — PAPPYKOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) July 31, 2020

THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/opcHVvsNSy — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) July 31, 2020

ALREADY video feat @shattawalegh and @MAJORLAZER is out guys ! Watch watch watch . This one is for Ghana ????????. But truth be say queen B needs this video too! Make we no do like these international acts don’t need our relevance . They do ! — #YewoBi (@trigmaticrocks) July 31, 2020

Fuse ODG stated: “THIS IS SOOOO BIG..what a raa raa raahhh!! I know what this means to you bro..Congratulationssss King...ooooiiiii”Trigmatic said it’s time Africa wake up and realise our true potential.“Shatta is big in our space and queen B definitely needs a piece of that African Cake ! It’s time for Africa to wake up and realise our true potential. Makaa maka.”

Sister Derby said: “@shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now! But this be the beginning of even greater things… paaa paaa paaa paaa.”





. @shattawalegh u do alllllll. As in ALLLLL. I beg u go fit retire now!



But this be the beginning of even greater things ???????????? paaa paaa paaa paaa ???????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/BjiHVsRwU5 — Sister Deborah (@deborahvanessa7) July 31, 2020

The ghana flag, choreography, visuals chaii I had goosebumps watching this because you can see the research that went into it.



And @shattawalegh ??????



Shout out to @JoshuaKissi @BlitzAmbassador and all the creatives from Ghana who were a part of this. #BlackIsKing — #letstalkaboutitwithlydia (@lydiaforson) July 31, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Bisa Kdei had a few words.