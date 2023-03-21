Edem enters politics; joins NDC parliamentary race

Rapper Edem set to contest NDC primaries

Rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem has taken to his social media platforms to announce his decision to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries with the hope of becoming a Member of Parliament.

Edem's announcement on Tuesday, March 21, came as a surprise to many with fans endorsing his move.



The celebrated rapper however did not state the constituency he will be contesting in but promised to give more details on March 22.



"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 4PM #Gogetem #FullyActive," his tweet read.



The entertainment industry has produced some Members of Parliament and witnessed a host of others attempting to represent the two main political parties in Ghana- the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in their constituencies.



The likes of actor John Dumelo, movie producer, Fred Nuamah, and former CEO of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abu, are among those who have openly declared their intentions to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.





OPD/BB