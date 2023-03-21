0
Menu
Entertainment

Edem enters politics; joins NDC parliamentary race

Edem NDC WS.png Rapper Edem set to contest NDC primaries

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper, Denning Edem Hotor, popularly known as Edem has taken to his social media platforms to announce his decision to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries with the hope of becoming a Member of Parliament.

Edem's announcement on Tuesday, March 21, came as a surprise to many with fans endorsing his move.

The celebrated rapper however did not state the constituency he will be contesting in but promised to give more details on March 22.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW 4PM #Gogetem #FullyActive," his tweet read.

The entertainment industry has produced some Members of Parliament and witnessed a host of others attempting to represent the two main political parties in Ghana- the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress in their constituencies.

The likes of actor John Dumelo, movie producer, Fred Nuamah, and former CEO of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abu, are among those who have openly declared their intentions to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.

Watch our latest programmes below:







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic