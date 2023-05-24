Edem heads to Volta Region for his birthday concert slated for May 28

Edem

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Award-winning artiste Edem has announced his special birthday bash in the Volta Region this Sunday 28th of May at the RC Park, inside Akatsi - Volta Region.

The Ghanaian hit maker who celebrated his birthday on May 20th, decided to extend the celebrations to his fans inside the Volta Region.



Edem commented on the concert saying: “I have not had a concert in the region for some time now and also I missed out on a couple of shows in the region this year because I was out of town so when the opportunity came for me to host a birthday concert, I decided to go back to the Volta region and celebrate with them.”



The Toto hitmaker also mentioned that the event will be a special one in the region such that it is coming with a fully active experience including a standard setup.



Commenting about his performance, Edem stated that his performance will be a special one. He said: “This performance will be a different one because there are a lot of surprises coming. I have arranged my set list to ensure every fan is treated equally.



He also noted that he will be spending more hours on stage at this event unlike before when there was a balance between him and other supporting artists.

“Of course, there will be supporting artists, but there is a limited number of supporting artists and also a surprise artiste coming to the Volta region," Edem explained the reason for the limited supporting artists saying: “I want to be able to have more time with my fans on stage and make sure that I leave Akatsi satisfying everyone.”



The versatile Pan-African artiste who celebrated his birthday live on TV with close family and friends also put across that this event is not just a birthday concert. Still, it has a more extensive agenda with it.



“I am using this concert to push out a campaign called Safe Sex with Ebony condoms. I believe that impacting while entertaining people is the best, so I made sure we had a great course to go along the concert” - Edem added.



The rapper who has spent some time in America meeting with the likes of USA producer and artiste Swizz Beats, legendary Jim Jones, Paxton Baker, and Jay Z’s cousin among others used the opportunity to invite all his fans across the Volta to come to RC Park - Akatsi, Volta Region on Sunday, 28th of May.