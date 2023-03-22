1
Edem leaves Ghanaians bemused with NDC and NPP flyers

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian star rapper Edem has shared another flyer appearing to announce he will be competing to serve in a political office on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Born Denning Edem Hotor but professionally known as Edem Goget'em, he shared this new flyer on Twitter, Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023.

This comes after he shared a flyer seeming announcing his venturing into politics on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tuesday.

While on both flyers he maintains the sparkling white long-sleeve shirt, black trousers and dark shades, unlike the initial flyer on which he had hands in pocket, this new one shows the rapper and businessman crossing arms. He included his social media handles also.

Again, on the NDC flyer tweet, he wrote: "Big announcement tomorrow 4 PM."

For a caption on the NPP flyer tweet, he wrote: "4 PM: I take a stand."

It is not known if the multiple award-winning entertainer is simply courting controversy for attention either for his brand or an upcoming song or he is truly venturing into politics.



