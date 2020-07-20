Music

Edem’s 'Toto' grabs nomination at Ghana Music Awards USA 2020

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem, has gained a slot in this year’s upcoming Ghana Music Awards USA with his major hit single “Toto”. Ghana Music Awards USA organizers announced the full list of nominees for 2020 and the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) Boss, Edem, got a nomination in the “Popular Song Of The Year” category.

Edem and his Team have hijacked social media for the past 3 weeks with different campaigns leading to the release of “Mood Swings”.



The project is the latest catalogue which would be the very first EP the multiple award-winning Rapper drops is up for official release this Friday, July 24, 2020 via Ditto Music.

Edem is billed to perform the EP exclusively on Joy Prime TV, a popular Ghanaian based television network this Saturday, July 25, 2020.



This will be followed by a media promotional tour for the album.

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

