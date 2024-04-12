Edem's heartfelt tribute to Mawuena Trebarh on her birthday

Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian rapper Edem has taken to social media to express his deep sorrow over the passing of Mawuena Adzo Trebarh.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on his Instagram handle on April 12, 2024, which would have been her 52nd birthday, Edem shared his memories of the former GIPC CEO, celebrating her life and the impact she had on many.



He referred to Mrs. Trebarh as his big sister, business advisor, and friend while recounting the strength she gave him over the last three years and the late-night conversations that shaped him.



“Rest away from the cruelty of this world, I know you are still here holding my hand and the hands of the many people you have impacted. I am trying to find the right words to express the level of pain this has caused me and how it's unbearable.



“I celebrate you on all levels, as a sister, a business advisor, a friend and a principled god sister,” he wrote.



He also mentioned the plans they had for the future, which he lamented are now left unfulfilled due to her untimely departure.



“How do I say goodbye to you after you gave me strength in the last 3 years? You have decided to leave; you were not just a sister but a piece of my soul.

“I am reliving our conversations on text and our plans, our late-night conversations, the ones that stretched into the early hours, fuelled by jokes and your teachings. We navigated life’s storms together, with you being the stronger support system for your little brother. Your wisdom and your kindness have shaped me in ways I can’t articulate,” he added.



Edem joins a host of other personalities who have expressed their sorrow over the death of Mrs. Trebarh.



Mawuena Trebarh was the sister of the late Ghanaian broadcaster, Komla Dumor, known for his work at the BBC.



She was the eldest of three children born to sociologist and former Electoral Commission member, Prof. Ernest Dumor, and the late Cecilia Dumor.



Mawuena entered the history books as the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC). She also had roles at Newmont Ghana and MTN (Scancom), serving as a corporate services executive.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was appointed as the spokesperson for a team of specialists by the National Democratic Congress, tasked with offering counsel and support to government efforts.

Mawuena is survived by her husband, Divine Trebarh of the Ghana Air Force, and her daughter, Katherine Joy Trebarh.



