Edem shares 3 insights he gained from doing business out of Ghana

Ghanaian Rapper, Edem

Ghanaian rapper Edem, also known as Ayigbe Edem, recently revealed some valuable insights he gained from his work-related travels out of the country.

During his appearance on Accra-based Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz on October 16, he highlighted some discoveries he made pertaining to the creative arts industry in other countries as compared to Ghana.



Collaboration over competition:



Edem emphasised that in his experiences abroad, he observed that “people are more open to collaboration than competition.”



He added that working together for mutual benefit is a prevailing mind-set in those industries.



Opportunities Based on Capability:

He also noted that opportunities in business are not determined by a person's background or origins, instead, they are solely based on a person's capabilities.



“People don't give you opportunities based on who they think you are, what you think you do, or where they think you're from but it's clearly just what you’re capable of doing. “



No preconceived notions:



In international business settings, Edem observed that there are no preconceived notions or stereotypes about individuals. People are evaluated solely based on the value they bring to the table and their ability to deliver.



“There are also no preconceived notions of somebody having a certain mind for you when they come to you to do business; it is purely based on the value to be exchanged.

“It's not about the perception of where you come from; it’s just about what you want to achieve and how you want to go about it,” he said.



Edem also stressed that, with the right connections and in the right environment, some goals that are perceived as unattainable can be achieved.



Edem’s insights join a wider debate on the state of the Ghanaian music industry and how it can be improved.



Many stakeholders have accused artistes of not doing enough to better their crafts, but many artistes and creatives have also fought back, citing lack of support and unnecessary comparisons to their counterparts.



ID/DAG

