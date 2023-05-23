1
Menu
Entertainment

Edem urges government to allocate part of IMF fund for marketing Ghanaian music

EDEM BLUE3.png Ghanaian artiste, Edem

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artiste, Edem has called on the government to prioritize the creative industry and allocate some of the IMF loan it recently acquired for marketing Ghanaian music.

In a 3news.com report, the artiste highlighted the abundance of talents in Ghana, ranging from reggae to dancehall to hip-life, and emphasized the need for resources to unleash their creative potential.

“The talent in Ghana is in abundance be it reggae, dancehall, hip-life. Move to boxing or football and the talent is in abundance but the issue is with the resources so I think as the loan dey come, the government have to look sharp or what do you think?” he queried.

He emphasized that while artistes may bring their creativity to the table, without effective marketing and publicity, their work goes unnoticed.

He pointed out that many talented artistes in Ghana struggle to reach their full potential due to limited resources.

“People will search within them and bring whatever they want to bring but if it is not marketed people will not experience it so you might have a classic album and there are a lot of artistes who are really talented from the country they may have a classic album but because it is not marketed and publicized you will not be able to see that it is artistic.

“I think it has more to do with a marketing deficit and PR deficit because of limited resources but the talent in Ghana is in abundance,” he added.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks