Education is a very good investment – Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

Founder of Heaven Gate Ministry, Prophet Kumchacha reveals his intentions to commence his journey to acquiring formal education in two months time.

Speaking on ‘Nsem Pii’ on Happy FM, he disclosed to Rev. Nyansa that his lack of education is an impediment to his calling as a man of God. He sited that his inability to communicate well in the English language is a barrier to releasing his full potential as a Prophet of God.



” I have visited over ten countries around the world by God’s grace. I can preach, I can baptise, I can officiate wedding and funeral rights but education is a barrier. I was once invited to preach to over 500 people abroad. For the first two days, it was difficult for me as the interpretation had been sick.



I was unable to communicate to the audience because I couldn’t speak English”.



According to him, people who laugh at individuals as a result of their inability to speak good English are illiterates as English does not form part of the Ghanaian language.

He however stated that he is unbothered about being laughed at for his poor English language.



He further advised parents to do everything possible to ensure that their wards are educated as education ‘ is a very good investment’.



My reason for wanting to go back to school is because education is a very good investment. I’ll advise every parent to educate their children , even if it means having to sell their pants .”