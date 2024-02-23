Edward Akwasi Boateng spotted selling pen drives and CDs at a bus station in Kumasi

Edward Akwasi Boateng captured in public

Veteran gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has been spotted at a bus station in Kumasi selling pen drives and Compact Discs (CDs) that contain his songs.

In the video, Edward Kwasi Boateng was sitting on a bench while holding a megaphone and appealing to people to buy his pen drives and CDs.



Edward Akwasi Boateng, two years ago, came out to disclose how his marriage became the tipping point of his struggles in life.



He recounted how his wife maltreated and subjected him to unfair treatment due to his inability to meet her financial demands.



The gospel musician stated that he had to sell almost 17 vehicles that he owned to curtail the situation.



His recent appearance in public has caused a stir online with some individuals showing concern towards his current state.

Some of the hit songs he produced include, “Makoma so Ade, Kae asem a waka, mebo wodin” and others.



SB/EK