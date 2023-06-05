Edward Enninful steps down as British Vogue Editor-in-Chief

British Vogue Editor, Edward Enninful

Edward Enninful, the trailblazing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has announced his departure from the prestigious fashion magazine after an impressive six-year tenure.

In a bbc.com report, during his time at the helm, Enninful consistently pushed boundaries and championed diversity, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.



Although stepping down from his role as editor-in-chief, the 51-year-old will maintain a connection to British Vogue as an editorial advisor, while also embracing a newly-created position next year that focuses on expanding the brand's global presence.



In his capacity as Vogue's Global Creative and Cultural Advisor, Enninful will have the opportunity to engage in external projects, further expanding his influence and impact.



Enninful's vast experience and unique perspective will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future direction of British Vogue.



As part of his new responsibilities, he will actively participate in the search for his successor, ensuring a seamless transition for the magazine and helping to identify a candidate who can continue driving progress and innovation.

Edward Enninful's appointment as editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2017 was a groundbreaking moment, marking him as the first black man to hold such a prominent position in the magazine's history.



Throughout his tenure, Enninful has tirelessly worked to challenge the status quo, advocating for greater representation, inclusivity, and diversity within the fashion industry.



Under Enninful's leadership, British Vogue has showcased a diverse array of talents, featuring individuals from various ethnicities, backgrounds, and body types.



His commitment to championing emerging designers and highlighting underrepresented voices has earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his reputation as a transformative figure in the fashion world.



Enninful's influence has extended beyond the pages of the magazine, as he has used his platform to address important social issues and foster meaningful conversations.

By pushing boundaries and confronting systemic inequalities, he has played a pivotal role in reshaping the industry's standards and breaking down barriers.











ADA/BB