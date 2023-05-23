0
Efe Grace sets massive record on her first concert with over 4000 attendees

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, Efe Grace, has set a good record at her first-ever gospel concert in Ghana with over four thousand people attending.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, Efe Grace, had her maiden gospel concert dubbed ‘Grace Effect’ in Accra, at The Makers House Chapel.

The auditorium used for the concert could only accommodate about 2000 seaters but unexpectedly, the number of people who were present was beyond count.

This led to a huge number having no access to the auditorium the place was very full and couldn’t accommodate them. This made the organizers create another means to avoid the auditorium being overcrowded.

“Grace Effect”, was also a live recording concert that featured Nigerian artistes; Mercy Chinwo and Sunmisola Agbebi.

Again, Ghanaian artistes who were slated to perform at the program were, MOGmusic, Pastor Isaiah Fosu Kwakye, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Akesse Brempong, and Ohemaa Mercy.

There was a surprise performance by Reverend Mensah Bonsu, the biological father of Efe Grace. He sang his hit song “Yehowa Ne M’Abankese” and other few songs from his old album.

Indeed gospel music lovers proved how much they love Efe Grace’s music, as it showed in the number that attended the event. This includes the special appearance of Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Pastor Sammie Obeng-Poku, Felix De Solo, Luigi Maclean and many others who came just to support Efe Grace’s first concert in Ghana.

According to Efe Grace she underestimated the program and never thought her first show will have this huge attendance, just to support her at the live recording.

In an exclusive interview with The Spectator Gh, she explained, “Our apologies to all who experienced any inconvenience as a result of the overflow regardless, we appreciate you all for keeping faith with us”.

At the end of the concert, Efe Grace expressed how grateful and humbled she is to receive such amazing support from Ghanaians at her event.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
