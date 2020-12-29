Efe Keyz release 'Video Call' Official Video

Source: Prince Komla Dowetin, Contributor

Ellen Ayensuaa Gyapong born on May 17, better known as Efe Keyz is an Afro-Pop and Pop vocalist, performer, songwriter, TV presenter and former beauty Queen from Ghana.

Efe Keyz premiered her music video with a concert which featured artist like Nero X, Wan-O and Kwan Pa performing to grace the event at Zen Gardens, Labone.



Efe, an African dynamic musician with her fuse of African rhythm and pop releases her new visuals for “Video Call” an eye-catching video shot by Wahala Entertainment.

Watch and enjoy video below:





