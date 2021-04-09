Efia Odo advises married men who have sexy side chicks

Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Efia Odo has told married men who have sexy side chicks to help their wives get their "sexy" back.

In a tweet she shared, Efia advised married men to go the gym with their wives if they think they've put on some weight, buy them sexy clothes and also help them get their hair done.



She tweeted;

Some men will marry and have sexy side chicks. Why don’t you just help your wife to get her sexy back? Go to the gym with her if you think she’s put on weight. Buy her sexy clothes, take her to get her hair done. Motivate her and help boost her self esteem again.



