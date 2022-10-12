Efia Odo boils with rage over the government's poor performance

Actress Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo on Tuesday went after the leadership of the country for their failure to make lives any better under their administration.

Boiling with rage over the current state of the economy and the plight of innocent Ghanaians, the popular social media influencer checked herself out of Twitter to prevent sharing honest thoughts that might come out as disrespectful to authorities.



A video of some students of St Paul's Senior High School and Minor Seminary being fed rice and soup with a little portion of meat triggered her emotion.



"I need to get off Twitter for the day. The economic crises and seeing the food given to SHS students got my blood hot and fingers ready to tweet my thoughts. The way the country is headed is extremely sad," read her tweet dated October 11.



Shots were also fired at Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whom she described as incompetent and cold-hearted.



In a direct tweet to the president, she wrote: "#FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo you’re incompetent and cold-hearted. God will judge you accordingly."



Efia Odo, a Fix The Country convenor is known for calling out the New Patriotic Party administration led by Akufo-Addo over mismanagement of public funds, corruption and poor living standards.

