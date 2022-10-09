Efia Odo claps back at persons accusing her of switching to Blacko’s camp

Efia Odo, a US-trained assistant nurse, socialite and actress, born Andrea Owusu has lashed out at some persons who accused her of betraying rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur to follow Black Sherif.

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur have over the years expressed their love for one another publicly.



The actress does not miss a chance to shout out Kwesi Arthur when the rapper achieves a new feat and makes it a point to constantly run advertisements for Kwesi Arthur anytime he releases a new song.



However, for some days now, Efia Odo has been observed promoting the works of fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Black Sherif.



This move by Efia Odo did not sit well with some netizens as they refer to her as a traitor for switching sides.



Reacting to the allegations levelled against her, Efia Odo described the person’s badmouthing her as having a faulty mentality.

Efia Odo believes that there is nothing wrong with supporting two solid artistes who are doing great for themselves.



“That’s the problem with y’all. There is something wrong with our mentality. Arguing and comparing as if 2 Kings can’t rule in their own kingdom. Black Sherif and Kwesi Arthur are both talented as Fuck, they just need our equal support. Use your energy for positive things or stfu,” Efia Odo said in a tweet on her official Twitter page.



