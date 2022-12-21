0
Menu
Entertainment

Efia Odo 'gifts' Kofi Asamoah a lap dance

Efia Odo And Kofi Efia Odo with Kofi Asamoah

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Edo has given Kofi Asamoah a passionate lap dance in front of a big audience that included some of the most notable individuals in the country at a club event.

In a video uploaded by blogger GhKwaku, the actress cum socialite could be seen facing Kofi and swaying her waist up and down while wearing attention-seeking clothing that exposed parts of her body.

Meanwhile, Kofi Asamoah, clad in simple but fashionable attire, appeared chilled and indifferent to the socialite’s seductive grind until their eyes met.

The businessman and Efia burst out laughing, and Efia resumed whining about her waist on him.

Online users in the comment session encouraged her to have the time of her life.

“Give it to him even if he doesn’t like it he can’t resist it, your confidence overwhelms me, your confidence alone makes me like you,” a user said.

Another added, “At this moment u can empty a man's bank account lol.. see de way Kofi makes lerrrrrrmmmmm.”

A third said, “This girl dey worry this life and the world ooo… pressure.”

Some of the top names that made it to the event were Nana Ama McBrown, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and Michy among others present.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)



ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details