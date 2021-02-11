Efia Odo is a celebrity whether you like her or not – MzVee

Thu, 11 Feb 2021 Source: GH Base
Songstress Mzvee has classified socialite Efia Odo as a celebrity despite what others think of her.
Due to Efia Odo’s lifestyle, many refuse to regard her as a celebrity because they feel she doesn’t do anything or have any talent to merit that status.
But according to MzVee, this is not true because per the dictionary, a Celebrity is someone who is celebrated and Efia Odo is one.
She added that the influencer has over a million followers therefore she is clearly celebrated though many might not like her.
Mzvee made this know in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
Watch Mzvee's response in the video below:
Source: GH Base
Related Articles:
- Mzvee shows off her swimming skills in a new video
- MzVee’s songs aren’t making waves after exiting Lynx Entertainment – George Britton
- MzVee announces the coming of ‘Inveencible’ Album soon
- MzVee set to release a song featuring Medikal
- I’ve seen days of hunger, anguish – MzVee
- Read all related articles