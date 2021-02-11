2
Entertainment

Efia Odo is a celebrity whether you like her or not – MzVee

Thu, 11 Feb 2021

Songstress Mzvee has classified socialite Efia Odo as a celebrity despite what others think of her.

Due to Efia Odo’s lifestyle, many refuse to regard her as a celebrity because they feel she doesn’t do anything or have any talent to merit that status.

But according to MzVee, this is not true because per the dictionary, a Celebrity is someone who is celebrated and Efia Odo is one.

She added that the influencer has over a million followers therefore she is clearly celebrated though many might not like her.

Mzvee made this know in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

