Efia Odo mentions her Top 4 Twitter influencers

Efia Odo

Socialite and US-trained nursing assistant, Efia Odo, has listed her top four influencers on micro-blogging platform - Twitter.

In a one-on-one interview with Tiktok influencer-turned radio presenter, Felicia Osei, Efia Odo explained that, relatively, she is not active on the bird app compared to other social media platforms like Snapchat.



However, she has some influencers on Twitter that she admires their productivity and consumes their content.



The socialite describes these Twitter influencers as her favourites on the micro-blogging app.



According to her, Kalyjay, Mp3asem president, Sikaofficial and Kwadwo Sheldon are her most preferred influencers.



Efia Odo was quick to add that, although she has had banter with Kwadwo Sheldon, she respects his hustle.



She said, “My favorites are, Kalyjay, Mp3asem president, Sikaofficial and Kwadwo Sheldon. Although sometimes I have issues with some especially Sheldon, I think he is good at what he does and I am proud of how far he’s come.”

Efia Odo also confirmed her fall out with musician, Kwesi Arthur.



According to her, although she still loves Kwesi Arthur’s music and she is a fan, she is no longer his biggest fan as she used to be.



She said " I was a fan but now I'm not a fan anymore. The problem is not his current music releases. His music is still good but everything has its time. Nothing lasts forever except the Word of God."



Asked if it is the Tema rapper's personality she has fallen out of love with, Efia after a long pause said, "sometimes, some people can do things that can turn you off and then it's like, 'Okay, I can't really be a fan of this guy anymore".



EAN/ESA