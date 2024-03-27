Efia Odo speaks on Kwesi Arthur’s ‘I can’t disrespect my wife’ comment

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian socialite, Andreas Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, has reacted to Kwesi Arthur’s act of declining to speak about her during an interview.

A few days ago, during a conversation on Hitz FM, the rapper revealed that he is currently married, skillfully sidestepping any discussion concerning his alleged ex-girlfriend, Efia Odo.



Kwesi Arthur said it would be disrespectful to discuss any other woman aside from his wife, and also stated that he and Efia haven’t been in touch for a long period.



“I have a woman; I am married and I think it is totally disrespectful to my woman to talk about other women. I don't want to talk about other women besides my woman,” he stressed.



He continued, "I have no communication whatsoever with her. I have no connection with her. I have not spoken to her in so many years now.”



Following this, during an interaction with fans on TikTok, Efia Odo was asked about her thoughts on Kwesi Arthur’s statements and she described it as apt.

The netizen took to her Snapchat page and asked, “Have you heard what Kwesi Arthur said”?



She responded, “What he said was very valid and a great answer. I wouldn’t want my man to talk about any woman apart from me.”







Efia Odo opened up on ‘secret love affair’ with Kwesi Arthur



Earlier, in a new season of the popular reality TV series, GH Queens, Efia Odo admitted to being in an amorous relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur.

She said their three-year relationship ended when he suddenly switched up on her.



“You guys didn’t know that I was in a secret relationship with Kwesi Arthur from December 2018 to December 2021. Now we don’t talk anymore, at all. He switched up fast and I kept asking myself who he is because I don’t know who he is anymore. Somebody you wake up to every day out of nowhere just switches up,” she told her friends.



Efia Odo said she has since been celibate as part of her healing process.



“From that moment that he and I broke up, I decided to be celibate. Not because of anything but because I just wanted to get Efia Odo back. But now, praise the Lord, I am very good,” she stated.



EB/BB