Efya Live in Concert scheduled for December 23; promises to be an unforgettable night of music, talent

Efya

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Efya, is gearing up to headline a groundbreaking musical event, Efya Live in Concert, set to mesmerize audiences on December 23, 2023, at the esteemed Accra International Conference Center starting from 8 PM.

The concert, a significant milestone in Efya's two-decade-long career, follows the successful October 2023 release of her latest EP, "No More Tears." Promising an unforgettable evening, the event boasts a star-studded lineup of Ghanaian artists and surprises, aiming to redefine the standards of live entertainment.



Presented by D's Dreamworld Ghana in collaboration with Live Konnect and Gingam Entertainment, Efya Live in Concert is positioned to become an annual tradition, strategically timed just two days before Christmas celebrations.



Efya, a five-time Female Vocalist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, shared her anticipation for the night, stating, "This event is a celebration of music, talent, and the incredible journey we've had together over the years. It's a unique opportunity for me to connect with my fans in a way that's never been done before."



Beyond the excitement of the upcoming musical extravaganza, the concert marks a significant cultural and entertainment event, promising patrons an evening of pure entertainment, nostalgia, and an unmatched live experience.





