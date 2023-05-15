Efya establishes her own music label

Ghanaian singer, Efya

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has disclosed that her own music label which she started during the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, is fully functional

In a 3news.com report, the talented singer, who was previously signed onto ONE NATION Entertainment, shared insights into her decision to embark on a journey of self-reinvention.



“I’ve been working for 15 years without break and in between these times, I’ve performed on all the shows and still representing and after COVID I changed labels so I had to get myself in the ground again so I started my own label,” she said.



Her revelation comes at a time when other Ghanaian music superstars, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and others, are all pursuing their careers without the assistance of a record label.



Failing to disclose the name of the said label, Efya, however, believes that it will take charge of marketing, partnerships, and distribution deals.

ADA/EA