0
Menu
Entertainment

Efya establishes her own music label

Efya Etv.jpeg Ghanaian singer, Efya

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer, Efya, has disclosed that her own music label which she started during the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, is fully functional

In a 3news.com report, the talented singer, who was previously signed onto ONE NATION Entertainment, shared insights into her decision to embark on a journey of self-reinvention.

“I’ve been working for 15 years without break and in between these times, I’ve performed on all the shows and still representing and after COVID I changed labels so I had to get myself in the ground again so I started my own label,” she said.

Her revelation comes at a time when other Ghanaian music superstars, including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and others, are all pursuing their careers without the assistance of a record label.

Failing to disclose the name of the said label, Efya, however, believes that it will take charge of marketing, partnerships, and distribution deals.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/EA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit